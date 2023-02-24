There's only one man who should be Rey Mysterio's final WWE opponent

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is one of the most influential wrestlers of all-time, and as his career begins to wind down, there is a discussion as to who should be his final opponent. However, the answer isn't as obvious as you think.

While many will point to his son Dominik Mysterio as his final opponent, his son simply isn't at the level to carry the emotional weight that such a match would come with.

No offense to Dominik, but his dad's final opponent should be AEW star Andrade El Idolo, who is still considered one of the finest wrestlers in the world despite being suspended from AEW since November 2022.

But why Andrade? Well, if this was to be Rey's final match, you would need someone who he has great chemistry with, something that was showcased in their series of matches from 2018 to 2020.

Fans will want to remember Rey Mysterio at his very best, wanting their lasting impression of the former WWE Champion to be the man who revolutionized wrestling in the 1990s, not the man who had five surgeries on his left knee, and Andrade is the perfect man to get the best out of him.

El Idolo also has experience in retirement matches, as he was a vital part of Ric Flair's Last Match event in 2022, meaning that he knows exactly how important it is for a match like this to go well.

From a storyline perspective, it will most likely be his son, but if fans want to remember the man who had classic bouts with Psicosis, Dean Malenko and Eddie Guerrero, Andrade El Idolo should be Rey Mysterio's final opponent.

Could Andrade El Idolo return to WWE in the near future?

Since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara at the "Third Anniversary" edition of AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo has been absent from the ring due to being suspended.

But it seems as if Andrade might have been looking for a way out of All Elite Wrestling in an attempt to get re-signed by WWE. This is something that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggested following El Idolo being sent home from the Dynamite show in October 2022.

Andrade has even started the "#FreeElIdolo" hashtag on social media, leading fans to wonder if he is voicing his frustration at being signed to a long-term contract with AEW and wanting to be released.

El Idolo is a former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion, achieving a lot of success under Triple H's leadership on the "black-and-gold" brand, and with The Game leading creative on the main roster, maybe a return could be the dream for Andrade.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

