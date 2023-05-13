There's only one man who should be WWE legend John Cena's final opponent

WWE legend John Cena has had one of the most illustrious careers in the history of pro wrestling and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. While his time inside the squared circle has dwindled since his transition to Hollywood, Cena hasn't officially hung up his boots just yet.

So who should be the final opponent of the 16-time World Champion? Well, there's only one man who should be Cena's last match, and that is none other than former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

The duo have clashed against each other on numerous occasions and have had many drama-filled encounters, such as the one at the Money in the Bank event in 2011. Cena and Punk's last ever match took place on the February 25, 2013 edition of RAW, with a shot at The Rock's WWE Title at WrestleMania 29 on the line.

John Cena and CM Punk pulled off all the big moves and more during the bout and it ultimately ended with The Franchise Player picking up the victory. While they have been fierce on-screen rivals, both stars have also shown genuine respect for one another in real-life scenarios.

With all the history behind these two legends, it would almost be criminal to not have a final hurrah between them in the ring. It will give fans the opportunity to witness the magic created by John Cena and CM Punk in a match one last time.

One WWE Superstar named his matches against John Cena as his favorite

While speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, AJ Styles heaped high praise on his matches against The Leader of the Cenation in the sports entertainment juggernaut, especially the ones at SummerSlam 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017.

"I always say the fans make the match. There's no doubt, that you had two guys, you've heard me say this before, you thought that would never meet in a ring, and there it was, John Cena and AJ Styles, in the same ring together. In my opinion, we had some classic matches. So, I would say, Summerslam, or the Royal Rumble match that we had. Either one of those would do." [59:00-59:28]

It will be interesting to see when John Cena makes his return to WWE after his loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

