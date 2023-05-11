Former WWE Champion picks two "classic matches" against John Cena as his all time favorite

John Cena has wrestled some really iconic matches throughout his WWE career. Before his tenure began dwindling as he embarked on a full-time career in Hollywood, The Leader of Cenation was part of some of the finest bouts he ever put forth for fans. AJ Styles thinks that his bouts against Cena were the best.

AJ Styles is a TNA Original and has wrestled worldwide in the independent circuit. It was only in 2016 that the "hottest free agent," as he was labeled at the time, made his WWE debut, and what a phenomenal debut it was.

When asked which is his all-time favorite match after all these years, on the latest edition of WWE The Bump, AJ Styles picked two bouts from his trilogy against John Cena between 2016-17:

"I always say the fans make the match. There's no doubt, that you had two guys, you've heard me say this before, you thought that would never meet in a ring, and there it was, John Cena and AJ Styles, in the same ring together. In my opinion, we had some classic matches. So, I would say, Summerslam, or the Royal Rumble match that we had. Either one of those would do." [59:00-59:28]

As fate would have it, John Cena ending AJ Styles' first WWE Championship reign also marked the former's last title win, as he became a 16-time World Champion overall in the process.

John Cena may face 28-year-old WWE Superstar next

At WrestleMania 39, John Cena challenged United States Champion Austin Theory in a losing effort. This was The Franchise Player's first premium live event match since his main event bout against Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021.

It was reported earlier this year that the 16-time World Champion may indeed return for a second high-profile match, at Summerslam, against Logan Paul. This was even rumored for WrestleMania 39, but ultimately the bout got canned.

"Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They'd have made mega money and it's just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they're megastars, so there's got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena vs Logan Paul is reportedly a possibility for Summerslam John Cena vs Logan Paul is reportedly a possibility for Summerslam https://t.co/Pj9mjlepmv

Logan Paul, meanwhile, was also last seen at WrestleMania 39, where he lost a jaw-dropping contest to Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Read more about the internet star's revelation about suffering blurry vision while competing in the match here.

