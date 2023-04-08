YouTube megastar Logan Paul battled Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Maverick recently revealed a situation he faced during the contest.

The duo worked a remarkable contest on Saturday night, which was also Paul's 28th birthday. Despite the loss, which he thought was "not ideal," the internet star believes that his rookie year ended on a good note.

Speaking on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul revealed that there were lingering hand marks on his chest from the beating he received at the hands of The Visionary. What worried the 28-year-old WWE Superstar the most, however, was that his vision went blurry after hitting his head during the match at the SoFi Stadium.

"These things happen," Paul said. "But it wasn't a concussion. It was like a vision hit. There were like rings around my eyes." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul further revealed that WWE evaluated him with a concussion test as a precautionary measure, and thankfully, he passed.

33-year-old WWE Superstar wants to expose Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

A recent report revealed that Logan Paul has signed a brand new contract after The Show of Shows last week. This will open up the prospect of several new matches for The Maverick, and one of the potential bouts seems to be against Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller discussed his ideal WrestleMania opponent in a recent interview with PWMania. He stated that Logan Paul has star power and "is very good at what he does." The Aussie added that he wishes to "expose" the internet star on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage." [H/T PWMania]

It remains to be seen what will be in store for Paul in the coming months. So far, all of his matches in WWE have garnered much acclaim from fans and critics.

