WWE could reportedly have a massive first-time-ever match in-store for John Cena at SummerSlam 2023

John Cena might not have much time left in WWE as he is busy shooting films and television series throughout the year. According to a new report, the company could have some major plans for the Leader of the Cenation in the summer of 2023 as he could possibly face Logan Paul.

Earlier this month, John Cena returned to WWE but was quickly interrupted by Austin Theory, who issued him a challenge for WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship. The Leader of Cenation accepted the challenge and vowed to humble the rising star.

Before the match between the two was set in stone, there were other plans for the 16-time world champion. According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, the long-rumored plan for John Cena vs Logan Paul could happen in the coming months and possibly at SummerSlam:

"Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They'd have made mega money and it's just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they're megastars, so there's got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

It will be interesting to see what Cena and Theory will do at the Grandest Stage of Them All and if the Leader of Cenation can tie Ric Flair's record of six United States Championship in WWE.

John Cena reveals the truth about the emotional post following WWE RAW

Earlier this month, John Cena made his much-awaited return to the company and appeared on WWE RAW. During his entrance, the Leader of the Cenation got a bit emotional which scared fans around the world.

He later posted a cryptic tweet that hinted at Cena possibly retiring from the world of professional wrestling. In a recent interview with AP News, Cena explained his tweet and addressed the rumors of his retirement from WWE:

"I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn't explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I'm waiting for the next one. I'm not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey."

It will be interesting to see if Cena retires by the end of this year or if a possible match with Logan Paul is on the cards for one of the biggest events of the year after WrestleMania 39.

