"They really didn't do anything with him" - Konnan rips on AEW for wasting former world champion's potential 

AEW has featured a plethora of wrestlers with arguably some of the best potential in the industry. Despite this, they've often been criticized for the choices made surrounding these stars, and Konnan believes they've massively fumbled with Will Ospreay.

Outside of the United States, Ospreay has already achieved a plethora of accolades that haven't gone unnoticed by the hardcore wrestling fanbase. Much of the mainstream audience was only introduced to the star when he appeared in All Elite Wrestling as well as the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

During the recent Keepin' It 100 episode, WCW veteran Konnan slammed the promotion for their booking of Will Ospreay, who he considers a generational talent.

"They really didn't do anything with him in AEW," Konnan said." "He is a generational talent. But, you know, that seems to be AEW's MO. They get these big stars and they don't know what to do with them," Konnan said. (03:06 onward).

Social media also seems to believe in the potential of Ospreay, as many flocked to Twitter to lavish praise on the Australian-born star after his recent bout against Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

In addition to AEW fumbling the star Konnan also believes that Will Ospreay has more charisma than Eddie Guerrero did in NJPW

Eddie Guerrero is almost universally praised in the wrestling industry by both fans and veterans alike. Similar to how Konnan described Ospreay as a generational talent, Guerrero is considered by many to have been one too, but like most legends, a wrestler has to start somewhere.

During the same Keepin' It 100 episode, Konnan revealed that Will Ospreay, at his current age, is better in two wrestling categories than Eddie Guerrerro was at the same age.

"I would agree in charisma and promo, not ringwork. [Eddie Guerrero] had very little charisma then [in NJPW], he got his charisma when he did that promo in WCW and then when he did that ‘Who’s your Papi?’ promo." (02:17 onward).

It remains to be seen if Will Ospreay will return to AEW anytime soon. Besides losing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Kenny Omega, he might have unfinished business.

