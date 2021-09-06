Things you may have missed at AEW: All Out

On 5th September 2021, AEW aired its All Out pay-per-view with a stacked card that did not disappoint. Highlights include Miro vs. Eddie Kingston, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros, and Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker D.M.D., but what did you miss?

Japanese Wrestling comes to AEW: All Out

The first two matches of the night were heavily inspired by Japanese wrestling. With Eddie Kingston showing his love for the four pillars of pro wrestling against Miro and Moxley bringing it to Kojima, the Japanese feel was in full force. With Minoru Suzuki in America, will we finally get a re-match between him and Moxley?

It’s The Little Things

Jon Moxley turned up in a GCW hoodie representing the promotion with a nod to his new position as GCW Champion.

The Lucha Bros showed off Mexican pride at All Out PPV with their attire and entrance complete with Aztec headdresses and Mexican rap. Matt Jackson would have Brandon Cutler throw a bag into the cage, which contained a pair of thumbtack shoes. It was a nice shout-out to the Young Bucks' days at PWG and their match against Candice LeRae. In the end, Penta El Zero M was greeted by his family after winning the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The teacher, yet again, met the student; this time in the Casino Battle Royal. Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and legend Emi Sakura faced off inside the ring, putting on a clinic in this match. The best part of any battle royal is getting the opportunity to see fantastic mini-matches that would lead to full-blown feuds. We also got to see more from Tay Conti and Penelope Ford!

Big Returns and Debuts at AEW: ALL OUT

The Butcher's return was a nice surprise and a lovely moment, even as he and his group of hired guns for the Hardy Family Office beat down babyfaces.

Satoshi Kojima made his AEW debut against Jon Moxley; this was obviously planned, but having his New Japan theme and seeing the iconic lion logo was a nice surprise for fans.

The biggest surprise was the appearance of The King of wrestling, Minoru Suzuki. What's even better is we're getting Moxley vs. Suzuki in Cincinnati on the September 8th episode of AEW: Dynamite!

The first big debut of the night came during the Women’s Casino Battle Royal as AEW's biggest signing for the division: Ruby Soho. The final two were Adam Cole, who re-joined his Bullet Club mates, and Bryan Danielson (formally known as Danial Bryan), who teamed up with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

