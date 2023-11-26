This CM Punk promo from AEW might come back to bite him after his WWE return

After nearly a decade, CM Punk has returned to WWE. However, during that time away, The Voice of the Voiceless made some rather disparaging remarks about the Stamford-based promotion, including some spicy shots from a promo he cut in AEW.

During his heated feud with MJF, CM Punk and the current AEW World Champion produced some of the best promo segments Tony Khan's company has ever seen. Both Friedman and Punk were not afraid to push the boundaries, even when it came to referencing the competition.

One promo in particular has not aged very well for The Straight-Edge Superstar. Referencing MJF's continuous threats to leave AEW and join WWE, CM Punk said the following:

"If you think the grass is so green on the other side, be my guest. Go ahead. Leave. Main event night four of a buy-one-get-one-free extravaganza, and then get released faster than you last in the sack. When you come back, I'll still be here, and that a**-kicking will be waiting for you."

Among the myriad of things that no longer hold much weight from this promo, one can only imagine that WWE won't take too lightly to barb-thrown belittling its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania.

For the time being, Punk and the WWE higher-ups seem to be on the same page. But only time will tell whether the promotion will hold a grudge over The Second City Saint's discourteous comments.

CM Punk "belongs" in WWE, says Triple H

It's no secret that Triple H and CM Punk have not always seen eye-to-eye. However, the two have seemingly put their differences aside for the sake of good business. The WWE Chief Content Officer expressed nothing but good sentiments about Punk during the post-Survivor Series press conference:

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

Check out the entire Press Conference below:

Like Triple H, the entire wrestling world is interested in seeing what WWE has in store for the controversial 45-year-old. For the time being, the excitement of his return will have to suffice the fans' appetites.

