This day in wrestling history: 3 Superstars held the WWE Championship on the same night

WWE's Money in the Bank 2016 event played host to the unlikely scenario of all three members of The Shield holding the company's top prize on the same night.

The Shield is undoubtedly one of the best WWE factions of recent years. However, with all three members now reaching greater heights in their careers, this monumental moment from seven years ago is often overlooked when discussing the group's history.

Roman Reigns went into the event as the WWE Champion and was slated to defend his title against Seth Rollins, the man who betrayed the stable two years prior. After a back-and-forth affair, The Architect came out victorious.

However, Rollins' night was not over. As he was celebrating his newly won championship, Dean Ambrose's music hit, signaling that something major was about to go down.

The Lunatic Fringe had won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier that night and wasted little time putting it to good use. He cashed in on Rollins and walked out of the T-Mobile Arena as the new champion.

All three members of The Shield have gone on to hold several world titles in different promotions. Nonetheless, this night will always be remembered for marking this noteworthy moment in the group's story.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns currently hold WWE gold

As of today, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns once again find themselves at the top of the proverbial ladder. Both men hold prestigious championships in the company, with Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion and Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As for Dean Ambrose, he has since parted ways with the promotion and is one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster performing Jon Moxley. In the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has held their world championship three times, with his latest reign ending at Full Gear in November last year.

Despite the group splitting up and going their separate ways, their careers will always be linked in one way or another. More so, each member has justified the initial hype around The Shield and continues to excel in the crazy world of professional wrestling.

