Three names AEW can bring back at All In following Goldberg’s WWE return

AEW and WWE are set to go head-to-head next month. All Elite Wrestling will host its biggest pay-per-view, All In, in Texas, while World Wrestling Entertainment will hold Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.
WWE is already booking big names for its NBC special show next month. Goldberg made his much-awaited return to WWE on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for July 12, 2025, the same date as All In: Texas.
Many suggest that this will be Goldberg's final match in WWE, and some reports indicate that WWE intentionally booked this high-profile match to compete directly with All Elite Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view.
Even if that is not the case, it doesn’t change the fact that this creates a challenge for All Elite Wrestling that Tony Khan needs to address by booking a few huge stars to appear in the buildup to All In or at the PPV itself.
Here are three names All Elite Wrestling can bring back at All In following Goldberg’s return.
#3. Adam Copeland might show up at AEW All In
At the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view, Adam Copeland teamed up with FTR to compete against The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. However, the Rated FTR lost the bout when Wheeler Yuta pushed Copeland into Harwood, allowing Yuta to secure the win with a Running Knee.
Post-match, a frustrated FTR turned heel, attacking Copeland with a piledriver, followed by multiple Con-Chair-Tos. The WWE Hall of Famer has been absent from AEW television ever since.
All In might be the place where Adam Copeland could show up and call out FTR. Cope is one of the biggest stars in the All Elite roster, and his return at the company's biggest pay-per-view could be the best way to counter Goldberg's in-ring return at Saturday Night's Main Event.
#2. Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson retired from full-time competition after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, The American Dragon has been absent from All Elite television, recovering from his injuries.
At the All In: Texas launch event, Danielson guaranteed that he would certainly be present at the show, even if he doesn’t wrestle again. The former WWE star certainly has some unfinished business with The Death Riders, who betrayed him and forced him into retirement in kayfabe.
He might show up at the main event, trying to even the odds, joining forces with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as "Hangman" Adam Page tries to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
#1. Sting
While Sting has been retired from in-ring competition since 2024, he is still part of AEW. The Icon has signed a legends contract with the company, which allows him to make sporadic appearances in a non-wrestling capacity.
All Elite Wrestling could steal a page from WWE’s playbook and have him show up in the main event clash between "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
At WrestleMania 40, The Undertaker made a shocking appearance to neutralize interference from The Bloodline, aiding Cody Rhodes in defeating Roman Reigns. Similarly, Sting could intervene in the main event with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, causing chaos.
Sting’s presence could counter interference from The Death Riders, leveling the playing field for Page and helping him recapture the World Championship