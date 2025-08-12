Three real-life couples who are part of AEW

The world of AEW is home to many stars. These stars coexist by maintaining a professional relationship with each other. However, a few of them also tend to find love at their workplace and end up dating or marrying their co-stars in real life. The Jacksonville-based promotion has its fair share of talents who are couples in real life.
It is worth noting that over the years, real-life couples have made a major impact in wrestling storylines across promotions. The storylines involving Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth (with Hulk Hogan), Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (over the years in WWE), and Matt Hardy and Lita (with Edge) are some of the hardest-hitting/most controversial examples of the same.
With that said, let us look at three real-life couples who are currently signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.
#3. AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Juice Robinson
Both Toni Storm and Juice Robinson arrived in AEW in 2022. However, the couple had been dating since 2020 and got married the same year they became All Elite. As of today, Storm and Robinson have not been portrayed as an on-screen couple in Tony Khan's promotion. Incidentally, Robinson was seen discussing being married to Storm in a recent interview.
Toni Storm currently serves as the promotion's Women's World Champion and has found immense success as the leader of the women's division, equipped with her "Timeless" persona. Meanwhile, Juice Robinson is a prominent member of the Bang Bang Gang faction and was out with a major injury until recently, when he returned to participate in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In.
#2. Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos
Rumors of Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos dating had started swirling earlier this year, and the CEO soon confirmed that these speculations were true. Much like Storm and Robinson, Mone and the Mexican Luchador have not made appearances as an on-screen couple in AEW. However, the duo has actively posted couple content together on social media.
It is also worth noting that both stars currently enjoy distinct levels of prominence in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While the CEO is a global star holding eight belts across countries, including the coveted TBS Championship, Beast Mortos is trying to rise in the company as part of the La Facción Ingobernable stable.
#1. Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette started dating and entered wedlock long before they arrived in AEW. The couple who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 and 2022, respectively, met and began a relationship during their time working in WWE.
Unlike the aforementioned couples, Moxley and Paquette have been actively featured on TV together, mainly as part of interviews and backstage appearances.
Renee Paquette has grown to become a popular commentator and host in All Elite Wrestling. She is the host of Close Up With Rene, which is a recurring interview series on AEW's YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the Purveyor of Violence continues to serve as one of Tony Khan's major draws and is a record-breaking four-time World Champion in the promotion.
