Three WWE Superstars who have a chance of joining AEW upon the expiry of their contracts

The AEW roster is filled with former WWE stars. Over the years, Tony Khan has signed several major names from the Stamford-based company. This has helped All Elite Wrestling establish itself as a global brand. Names such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, and more are priceless assets for Tony Khan. Most of the above names have held titles in the company, and it is most likely that the All Elite Wrestling president will keep pushing them. Furthermore, Khan might sign more former WWE stars in the coming years. Here are three current WWE Superstars who have a chance of joining AEW upon the expiry of their contracts. #3. Dragon Lee Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Dragon Lee had a brief AEW run. Tony Khan was under the impression that the luchador was going to be with them for a long time. However, in December 2022, after defeating FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championship at AAA Lucha Libre: Noche de Campeones with his brother, Dralístico, he announced that he was joining the Stamford-based company. Khan was evidently unhappy with Lee's decision. In a recent interview with Case Lowe of Chicago radio station Q101, the 42-year-old described the above incident as a double cross. &quot;They announced that Dragon Lee was signing with WWE and he still had FTR’s name on the plate. So it was really a double cross, and that would never happen now. That’s one of those things that would never happen now.&quot; said Khan. [H/T: Cageside Seats]Great things were expected from the 30-year-old in WWE. However, his time there has been underwhelming. According to Fightful, his contract with his employers will expire this year. Hence, there is a strong possibility that Tony Khan might forgive him and bring him to AEW. #2. Chad Gable would be a massive acquisition for AEW Fightful's official website states that Chad Gable's current WWE contract will expire in 2027. If the WWE Speed Championship decides to leave the sports entertainment juggernaut, Tony Khan must fight tooth and nail to sign him. The American Made leader is a supreme in-ring talent, and he will be a great fit in the Jacksonville-based company. If the 39-year-old joins All Elite Wrestling, he could potentially wrestle popular names such as &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, MJF, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Swerve Strickland, and more. Fans will probably accept him right away. #1. Bayley View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFightful reports that Bayley's contract with WWE will end in late 2026. It will be wise for The Hugger to take up a new challenge and sign with All Elite Wrestling. In the Tony Khan-led company, she will be treated as a massive star and receive immense support from fans. In addition, she would reunite with the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Mone and Bayley are close friends in real life, and it will be interesting to see a storyline between them on screen. After all, they have extraordinary chemistry as partners and also as rivals.