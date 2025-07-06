Chad Gable shares major health update following surgery

WWE Superstar Chad Gable provided a health update today on social media. The veteran is currently out of action with an injury and recently underwent surgery.

Gable appointed Ivy Nile as the leader of American Made while he recovers from his injury. A new version of El Grande Americano also arrived on WWE RAW, and many fans believe that the masked man is Ludwig Kaiser.

The former champion took to Instagram today to share an image of his heavily bandaged arm. He shared a video of himself walking and noted that it was a beautiful Sunday afternoon. You can check out his message in the image below.

"Beautiful Sunday," he wrote.

Gable shared a health update today on social media. [Image credit: Chad Gable on Instagram]

The popular WWE star squared off against El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide last month but came up short.

Former WWE star claims Chad Gable could be successful in MMA

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently suggested that Chad Gable would be able to have success in the world of MMA.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Original Bro mocked CM Punk's time in the UFC, before naming several stars he believed could be successful in the sport. Riddle named Gable, Otis, and Angelo Dawkins as stars who could do well in MMA.

"Not CM Punk. No disrespect. He tried it and it didn't go good. No disrespect. Somebody who I think would be really good if he tried jiu-jitsu would be someone like Chad Gable. He could probably transition to mixed martial arts and dominate with his wrestling. If he gets a couple of 'jitz' guys and a couple of strikers, then he'll smash the mat with them. I think he and Otis, I'm pretty sure that guy can take a punch. He can take a lickin' and keep on kickin'. Even Angelo Dawkins, high-level wrestler. For his size, so athletic. There are probably a lot of guys on that roster that people sleep on who would be dangerous on the street." (2:43-3:28)

You can check out Riddle's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell when Gable will be able to return to the ring following his injury.

