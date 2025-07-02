Chad Gable shares a five-word message following surgery; Judgment Day member reacts

WWE Superstar Chad Gable shared a short message on social media following his recent surgery. The American Made leader received a surprising response from a member of The Judgment Day.

The former Olympian was written off WWE programming by a backstage attack from archrival Penta. The RAW Superstar had reportedly been dealing with an injury and recently underwent surgery. In a social media update he shared yesterday, Master Gable noted he would be back in action very soon.

Chad Gable took to his Instagram account earlier today to share a short five-word message. The former WWE Tag Team Champion posted a picture of himself drinking a beverage, seemingly coffee, with a cast around his left arm.

"Now onto the important stuff. ☕️," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The recently crowned WWE World Tag Team Champion commented, "Oish," a Japanese word meaning delicious.

Finn Balor drops a comment (Picture Credits: Chad Gable's Instagram)

Female star replaces Chad Gable as American Made's leader

Master Gable is likely to be out of in-ring action for a while. However, he named his replacement as the American Made leader before leaving for surgery.

During a backstage segment earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, Gable revealed he would go under the knife. He put Ivy Nile in charge of the heel faction. The 39-year-old said he wanted Nile to conquer Stephanie Vaquer and the Creed Brothers to win tag team gold.

While she has yet to win her first match on Monday Night RAW, Ivy Nile had a great showing on WWE Speed. She won the number one contender's tournament and wrestled Sol Ruca for the title. Unfortunately, she failed to dethrone the NXT star.

It will be interesting to see how Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers fare in Gable's absence.

