Toni Storm to victimize 26-year-old star on AEW Dynamite? Chances explored

Toni Storm recaptured the AEW Women's World Championship again earlier this year, reinstating herself at the top of her division. However, a new threat to her reign - in the form of Megan Bayne - violently introduced herself to The Timeless One last week. The powerhouse made short work of the champion, which could lead the latter to take revenge this week on Dynamite.

Storm regained her Women's World Championship from Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia and then closed the book on her feud with The Glamour (for the time being) after their brutal "Hollywood Ending" clash at Revolution 2025. On the episode of AEW Dynamite after the pay-per-view, The Illustrious One invited the women's roster to step up to her. Unfortunately for her, Megan Bayne obliged, knocking down Storm with a blindside assault.

The Megasus has been unstoppable since her debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion. She defeated former TBS Champion Kris Statlander last month, and last week on Collision, she picked up a dominant win against former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. After the bout, Bayne continued to brutalize La Mera Mera, and although Storm arrived to make the save and exact vengeance for herself, she was also laid out by the former Stardom powerhouse.

Megan Bayne is scheduled to take on Statlander in a rematch on the March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. Considering that the recently-debuted 26-year-old is waging war against multiple top names, she will likely face intense opposition from Born Again Kristen, whereas her ally Penelope Ford could be neutralized by Statlander's new tag partner Rosa.

This would leave Bayne open to a distraction or an ambush from Timeless Toni Storm, who could return the favor to The Greek Goddess for attacking her last week and costing her against Statlander.

Other matches announced for this week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is headed to Omaha, NE, for this week's edition of Dynamite. Besides the aforementioned singles match between Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander, two other bouts have been announced for the upcoming episode.

One of them is a Revolution 2025 rematch between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, who will battle in a Street Fight over the AEW World Championship.

The other bout is a four-way between Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, Ricochet, and new signee "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who will wrestle for the opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega for his International Title at Dynasty 2025.

