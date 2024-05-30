Tony Khan has already made a major mistake with Mercedes Mone

All Elite Wrestling crowned a new TBS Champion in Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2024. The event featured several top-tier matches, including one that saw The CEO defeat Willow Nightingale in a rematch of their NJPW bout from last year.

Mone's signing has been touted as one of All Elite Wrestling's most significant acquisitions this year. However, the booking of the 32-year-old star in AEW has been questionable in recent weeks.

Criticism of Mercedes Mone's character and booking in AEW

The creative handling of Mercedes Mone heading into Double or Nothing 2024 had been a subject of discussion among fans and industry veterans. Many raised questions regarding her presentation as a babyface amid expectations that Mone would turn heel at the pay-per-view.

Furthermore, former bookers such as Eric Bischoff have argued that the excitement generated by the former IWGP Women's Champion's All Elite Wrestling arrival has experienced a gradual downturn.

The discourse surrounding Mone's booking in AEW continued to flourish after budding star Skye Blue revealed herself as the mystery assailant who attacked her last month. The former WWE Superstar had her first successful title defense on Wednesday against the 24-year-old wrestler at KIA Forum.

Though the bout resolved the mystery surrounding Mone's assailant, many fans on social media have suggested that a program with a returning Britt Baker would have made for a more compelling first feud for the newly crowned TBS Champion.

Britt Baker has been on a hiatus

Britt Baker has been absent from action since her match with Kris Statlander last year, which was incidentally contested over the TBS Title. AEW President Tony Khan echoed fan sentiments last month during the Dynasty 2024 post-show media scrum when he voiced his hope that Baker would make her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was also recently seen training with veteran wrestler Diamond Dallas Page. The WCW legend vouched for Baker's physical recovery and even hinted at her imminent in-ring comeback. Baker herself has been outspoken about her desire to compete inside the squared circle again, and has fueled speculation on the topic on social media through her posts.

Feuding with Britt Baker would add legitimacy to Mercedes Mone's AEW TBS Title reign

Now that Mercedes Mone has Skye Blue in her rearview mirror, Mercedes Mone will be looking for new challengers to step up for her TBS Championship. However, not many major names are poised to initiate a long-term feud with the former Sasha Banks.

Kris Statlander is likely to be embroiled in a feud with her former friend Willow Nightingale, and Julia Hart is currently out with injury. As such, it is essential that Mone is booked in a program with a star of the caliber of Britt Baker. Their potential rivalry would add considerable legitimacy to The Boss' title reign.

While Mone's title win was surely a historic moment for AEW, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will succeed at utilizing her to elevate the company's women's division.

