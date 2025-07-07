Tony Khan to announce a retirement tour for former AEW Champion inspired by John Cena? Looking at the chances

After a popular AEW star revealed he might not have much left in the tank, Tony Khan could end up announcing a retirement tour for him. Could this turn out to be similar to how WWE booked John Cena's final year in wrestling?
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is just 41, which is younger than many other veterans still thriving in the business. However, he recently addressed how much time he had left in wrestling, mentioning that there wasn't much left, but he wanted to ensure that this was all still top-notch.
With this in mind, Tony Khan could end up booking a retirement tour for him, given that he is an EVP and one of AEW's pioneers, if he retires within the next few years. They could announce it by the end of this year, so he would have exactly a year of wrestling left, similar to John Cena, who is on his Retirement Tour.
Bryan Danielson is among the recent stars to retire from wrestling, and he was given a chance to face anyone he wanted before hanging up his boots. The only difference was that he didn't have a specific end date for his career. This only changed after Jon Moxley dethroned him for the AEW World Championship. For Omega, he could be given a full year and a proper retirement match.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Kenny Omega recently addressed his health following his return to AEW
Kenny Omega kicked off 2025 by returning to the ring after more than a year on the January 15 episode of Dynamite. He then competed at Grand Slam Australia and defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution on March 9 to win the AEW International Championship. He has been on a roll ever since.
He recently gave an update on his health, as he had been sidelined for over a year due to Diverticulitis. During his appearance on the Wrestling Observer Radio, he detailed how his body felt during the physicality of his matches. Omega still experiences some discomfort and has faced other health-related difficulties.
“Um, so yeah, it’s—there’s all sorts of difficulties right now. The big one for me is that I have these, you know, I have adhesions in my stomach, quite a few. And when you’re breathing heavy, when you have to use a lot of core, when you have to twist, when you have to stretch, the adhesions are pulling—they’re binding to my inner organ. They’re pulling apart and it’s causing a lot of discomfort. It causes sort of like flu-like symptoms to emerge.”
There is no telling whether this is solely because he is still recovering from Diverticulitis or if it will be the case moving forward. But one thing is for sure: he is still able to give his all in the ring despite everything.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!