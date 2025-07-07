Tony Khan to announce a retirement tour for former AEW Champion inspired by John Cena? Looking at the chances

After a popular AEW star revealed he might not have much left in the tank, Tony Khan could end up announcing a retirement tour for him. Could this turn out to be similar to how WWE booked John Cena's final year in wrestling?

Ad

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is just 41, which is younger than many other veterans still thriving in the business. However, he recently addressed how much time he had left in wrestling, mentioning that there wasn't much left, but he wanted to ensure that this was all still top-notch.

With this in mind, Tony Khan could end up booking a retirement tour for him, given that he is an EVP and one of AEW's pioneers, if he retires within the next few years. They could announce it by the end of this year, so he would have exactly a year of wrestling left, similar to John Cena, who is on his Retirement Tour.

Ad

Trending

Bryan Danielson is among the recent stars to retire from wrestling, and he was given a chance to face anyone he wanted before hanging up his boots. The only difference was that he didn't have a specific end date for his career. This only changed after Jon Moxley dethroned him for the AEW World Championship. For Omega, he could be given a full year and a proper retirement match.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Omega recently addressed his health following his return to AEW

Kenny Omega kicked off 2025 by returning to the ring after more than a year on the January 15 episode of Dynamite. He then competed at Grand Slam Australia and defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution on March 9 to win the AEW International Championship. He has been on a roll ever since.

Ad

He recently gave an update on his health, as he had been sidelined for over a year due to Diverticulitis. During his appearance on the Wrestling Observer Radio, he detailed how his body felt during the physicality of his matches. Omega still experiences some discomfort and has faced other health-related difficulties.

“Um, so yeah, it’s—there’s all sorts of difficulties right now. The big one for me is that I have these, you know, I have adhesions in my stomach, quite a few. And when you’re breathing heavy, when you have to use a lot of core, when you have to twist, when you have to stretch, the adhesions are pulling—they’re binding to my inner organ. They’re pulling apart and it’s causing a lot of discomfort. It causes sort of like flu-like symptoms to emerge.”

Ad

There is no telling whether this is solely because he is still recovering from Diverticulitis or if it will be the case moving forward. But one thing is for sure: he is still able to give his all in the ring despite everything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!