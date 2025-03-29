Tony Khan to bring in 2-time WWE Champion to AEW upon his contract expiry? Exploring the possibility

The landscape of AEW has changed over the past few months, with stars entering and exiting the company, with some heading over to WWE. Could Tony Khan look to bring in a popular WWE Superstar once their time with the company ends?

AJ Styles is considered one of the biggest names in pro wrestling. He has done it all by this point, as he has had runs in ROH, TNA, NJPW, and WWE. It has been reported that his long-term contract with the Stamford-based promotion expires this year. Although it is unlikely that he will leave the company, you cannot rule out anything in this industry.

Should Tony Khan successfully sign The Phenomenal One, he could have the two-time WWE Champion debut once his commitments in the promotion are finished, including a possible WrestleMania match. Styles could debut at a major pay-per-view like All In and step up to the likes of Kenny Omega.

Fightful's Andrew Zarian recently hinted at a major scoop about Omega during the latest edition of the Mat Men podcast. This could be the arrival of a major challenger, someone the promotion could build up to be one of his biggest rivals.

It would be interesting if this ends up being AJ Styles, and the two come face to face at a pay-per-view.

AJ Styles wants a match with Logan Paul in WWE

For a few weeks now, the former WWE Champion has been feuding with Logan Paul, and things have become more physical with them as time passes. Heading into WrestleMania 41, this seems to be one of the feuds being built up, and it looks like AJ Styles is all for a match between them.

During a recent edition of RAW Recap, the 47-year-old discussed what was happening between him and The Maverick. He mentioned how Logan started it first and how he wanted to be the one to end it. He hinted at wanting a match with him anytime and anywhere and how this was one where they would put everything on the line.

"Maybe it's a match. That's what this needs to be, and so be it. Let's have a match. I don't care where it is. Let's do it. Let's see what you got. We'll see how bad you want it. How much punishment are you willing to take? What injuries are you willing to come back from? Let's find out," Styles said.

This may hint that he wants to face Logan at the Showcase of the Immortals. With less than a month until the show, fans will have to stay tuned to find out if this becomes official.

