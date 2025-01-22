Backstage update on AJ Styles' WWE future amid AEW speculation - Reports

WWE Universe continues to patiently wait for the return of AJ Styles. Widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers alive, he is preparing for his return, and sources have provided a status update amid interesting new AEW speculation.

The Phenomenal One has not wrestled since losing to Carmelo Hayes, via referee's decision, on the October 4 edition of SmackDown. Styles suffered a complex injury during that match, known as a Lisfranc fracture. The 47-year-old was no longer using crutches, cast, or boot when he visited TNA Final Resolution near his home in Atlanta on December 13 and was not limping, but word then was that AJ told people he still had not reached 100%.

Speculation about Styles potentially joining AEW has continued, and the rumors have picked up due to Will Ospreay's increased use of Styles Clash and the reactions he's received. In response to questions about AJ entering free agency or joining Tony Khan, Fightful Select notes that Styles has always seemed happy in WWE and went into his last two contracts planning that these would be the last he ever signed.

WWE may now be extending AJ's current contract, according to sources. Recent talk of adding time to the deal to compensate for injury time. There was a widespread belief among many in the industry, and some close to AJ himself, that his contract would expire at the end of 2024 or early this year.

Styles mainly made his name in TNA and NJPW, and the Final Resolution visit fueled rumors of a potential return to the Nashville-based promotion. WWE sent AJ to defeat Naomichi Marufuji for Pro Wrestling NOAH in July, which led to speculation that the multi-time World Champion could return to work in The Land of The Rising Sun.

The initial report from Fightful Select was that The Phenomenal One's injury was planned and that he was just fine backstage. However, the injury was then reported as legitimate, with Styles and backstage sources adamant that this was not work. A later update noted that people, including his friends, staff, writers, and others, were told the injury was real.

Fightful Select added that if the injury was a work, it was one of the most protected injury angles in recent memory.

AJ's last promo on SmackDown before the Hayes match was produced by Robert Roode, who also produced the Styles vs. Hayes match. The creative writer who worked on the promo was Chad Barbash.

