Tony Khan to bring in 47-year-old high-flyer to replace Penta's spot in AEW? Exploring potential move

AEW President Tony Khan could bring a blockbuster star in the place of current WWE star Penta. The 39-year-old became one of the hottest stars in wrestling after his RAW debut. After a great match, he pinned Chad Gable and went out to cut a passionate promo about how he would be the epicenter of WWE's new era.

While Penta is one of the top luchadors in business right now, AEW could compensate for his loss by bringing another top-masked star into the fold. Sin Cara (real name José Jorge Arriaga Rodríguez) is one of the top high-flyers in the industry. He wrestled in WWE from 2009 to 2019 but was never showcased as a top star. He is currently a free agent and working on independent promotions.

The 47-year-old star could help elevate the roster and could be a perfect replacement for the former AEW star. His matches with Hologram, Komander, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita would be a treat for eyes.

AEW stars might be interested in WWE after Penta's debut

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion received a lot of praise for his debut on RAW. The top-notch presentation caught a lot of eyes, including some AEW stars.

During a recent Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that more stars from Tony Khan's promotion are interested in signing with WWE after the 39-year-old star's successful debut.

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will be the perfect replacement for the luchador in All Elite Wrestling.

