Tony Khan to bring in another former WWE Superstar at AEW Worlds End? Exploring the possibility

AEW Worlds End is fast approaching, with only a few weeks until the big pay-per-view event in New York. Meanwhile, many fans are wondering whether Tony Khan will hire another former WWE Superstar to bolster his promotion's roster.

It was recently announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo would be a free agent at the turn of the year. Purrazzo wrestled sporadically for WWE on NXT between 2014 and 2017 before being offered a contract in 2018. She was released in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 pandemic layoffs.

The Virtuosa has since dominated companies like IMPACT and AAA, besides winning the ROH Women's Championship in January 2022. She dethroned current WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez (fka Rok-C) to secure the gold.

Since the news of Purrazzo's free agency became public, many have speculated where she could go. Some fans believe All Elite Wrestling could be a potential destination for her.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has already made it very clear that she would like to see The Virtuosa in All Elite Wrestling. Baker posted a picture of Purrazzo on her Twitter account when the news broke.

Purrazzo will still be under contract with IMPACT Wrestling when Worlds End takes place on December 30, but an agreement could be made between the two companies thanks to their working relationship in 2021. The Tony Khan-led company pulled off something similar when they announced Will Ospreay's AEW signing while he was still contracted to NJPW.

Deonna Purrazzo has appeared in AEW before

While some might see a potential Deonna Purrazzo appearance in AEW as a debut, it will actually be a return. She has not only wrestled for All Elite Wrestling in the past, but she is among the few women to have main evented an episode of Dynamite.

On May 4, 2022, Purrazzo faced Mercedes Martinez in a match to unify the ROH Women's Championship and the Interim ROH Women's Championship.

Purrazzo was meant to compete at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022. However, she was already booked for a match at an IMPACT event on the same day, resulting in an interim title being made instead.

