Tony Khan should bring in Goldberg to renew a 2-decade old rivalry with top AEW star

Tony Khan could make a great move by considering bringing in Goldberg to renew his rivalry with one of AEW's top stars. It's no secret that the WCW legend has a rich history in the wrestling industry and has been involved in some memorable feuds over the years, including against a certain Chris Jericho.

Tony Khan has the opportunity to bring Goldberg to AEW and revive his legendary feud with The Ocho, which dates back to their confrontations in WCW in 1998 and WWE in 2003.

Since the WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly a free agent at this point in time, this could be an exciting prospect for a potential reunion in AEW. Their most recent encounter was in 2017 when Jericho accepted a challenge from Goldberg on Kevin Owens' behalf.

The Hall of Famer is a major attraction in the wrestling world and has a huge global following. His presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion could draw in new viewers, and his past matches with Chris Jericho have been nothing short of spectacular.

If Tony Khan decides to bring the WCW legend in to reignite his feud with Jericho, it could be a significant moment for AEW.

Goldberg says he loves AEW star Chris Jericho "to death"

During an interview, Goldberg spoke about his positive relationship with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, during their time in WCW.

Despite having a rocky relationship in the past, the Hall of Famer expressed his admiration for Jericho and how much he respects him.

"Chris and I have had a fairly rocky relationship throughout the years, but we're kind of the same guy a little bit, and I think that's why we budded heads in the beginning, one of the reasons. Hey man, I love Chris to death. I do. Yeah, so life's too short to [hold grudges]. He's always come to bat for me, which was truly heart-wrenching for me," Bill said.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he and Jericho have a natural chemistry in the ring, and a potential reunion between the two wrestlers in AEW could bring that to the fore.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho face the former Universal Champion in AEW?

