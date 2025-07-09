Tony Khan to be confronted by Britt Baker in a shocking angle at AEW All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

AEW President Tony Khan could be involved in a major storyline with Britt Baker at All In: Texas. Baker was one of the faces of the women's division in the early years of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, she has seemingly turned out to be problematic behind the scenes. She hasn't been seen in the promotion since November 2024. A recent report claimed that Britt Baker was looking to end her deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion's contract with the company isn't expiring soon and reportedly has quite some time left. During the recent All In: Texas media call, Tony Khan revealed that he hasn't spoken to Britt about her leaving AEW. The AEW President also revealed that while she hasn't worked on TV in 2025, Baker would be brought back on TV when the right time comes.

Controversies of the D.M.D. are a matter of speculation on social media. Tony has a major opportunity to turn this angle into a major story now. While the latter is making a major announcement at All In: Texas, the dentist could come back and cut a scathing promo on how he misused her talent and didn't book her all these months. It could easily become one of the top moments of the show. She could even take out a star backstage or after a match to make her point.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

The women's roster on AEW has seen itself grow in the recent past, and Britt Baker could be involved in several high-profile matches if this angle is done well. However, this is just speculation for now, and fans have to wait and see what unfolds at All In: Texas.

When could Britt Baker possibly return to AEW?

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been absent for almost eight months now, and AEW hasn't mentioned her on TV.

Ad

Recently, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp claimed that Britt could return at All In's Casino Gauntlet contest.

“Hoping that we’ll see her at the All In Casino Gauntlet Match. I think that would make a lot of sense... But right now, she has over a year left on her AEW contract, and with injury time, that could extend into 2027," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Baker will return to the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!