Tony Khan to convince massive WWE star to join AEW after his loss at WrestleMania 41? Looking at the chances

The competition between AEW and WWE is largely based on the actual talents these days, labeled the 'Talent Acquisition War' by some. With the 41st annual WrestleMania in the books, rumors on potential departures and signings are gaining traction again. One of the greatest wrestlers ever suffered an unfortunate 'Mania loss, fueling rumors on a potential blockbuster game-changing AEW hire.

Ad

Tony Khan and Triple H have traded several big names in recent months. World Wrestling Entertainment has signed former All Elite talents like The Lucha Brothers (Penta & Rey Fenix) and Ricky Saints, with more names rumored to be arriving at any time now. Khan recently debuted Josh Alexander and Kevin Knight after they both rejected WWE offers. Mariah May is rumored to leave AEW for the Stamford-based promotion this summer, while Saraya recently left the Jacksonville-based company and is rumored to return to her former employer. Khan has also had a few major names choose his company over WWE in recent years, including Cope (fka Edge), Christian Cage, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada.

Ad

Trending

WWE presented WrestleMania 41 this past weekend, and AEW Original Jade Cargill secured a massive win over Naomi, while Cody Rhodes was dethroned by new Undisputed Champion John Cena in the main event. Former All Elite champions Penta and Rey Fenix made their WrestleMania debuts, as did Total Nonstop Action Wrestling's Joe Hendry. A legendary name with a strong TNA past, and the recent subject of AEW rumors, suffered a devastating loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the rumor mill believes that may be his last 'Mania outing: AJ Styles.

Ad

Ad

The Phenomenal One's WWE status has been surrounded in uncertainty over the last year or so. WrestleMania 41 Sunday saw the 47-year-old lose to Logan Paul in just under 18 minutes. The feud with Karrion Kross continued with ringside interference, leading to more criticism from fans. The backlash didn't stop after the match, with some fans calling for Styles to join All Elite Wrestling.

AJ's contract status was in the headlines recently amid rumors of his deal expiring sometime this year, fueling fan speculation on The Phenomenal One potentially leaving due to creative frustration. However, it's been reported since then that Styles still has a few years left on his WWE contract. It wasn't clear if the company had extended the deal to make up for injury time, but that was also rumored.

Ad

It's likely WWE has much more to offer Styles than AEW would, especially for the long-term, and his post-ring future. The 27-year industry veteran would bring immense knowledge to the table at the Performance Center, and could use his expertise to excel as a producer.

Ad

Khan does have one major perk to offer Styles: a return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Styles' NJPW run is legendary, and he's been back to The Land of The Rising Sun while with WWE to much fanfare. Khan's working relationship with the Japanese promotion could lead to a farewell in Japan for the two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

AEW Double or Nothing updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will return to PPV on Sunday, May 25, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, for the seventh annual Double or Nothing event. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Men's Owen Hart Cup Final: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher or Adam Page; Women's Owen Hart Cup Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter or Kris Statlander.

Expand Tweet

The opponents for Mercedes Moné and Will Ospreay will be determined on this week's Dynamite. After Double Or Nothing. The tournament winners will go on to receive their title shots on July 12 at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.