Tony Khan to counter Brock Lesnar's return by bringing back his ex-WWE rival? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 19, 2025 12:15 GMT
Brock Lesnar Tony Khan
Tony Khan (left) and Brock Lesnar (right). [Images from AEW YouTube & WWE.com]

Looking at Brock Lesnar's recent shocking WWE return, Tony Khan could call a former AEW World Champion to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star has not been on TV for the past few months.

After Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two, Brock Lesnar shocked everyone with his unexpected return after two years of absence. The Beast Incarnate took out The Unseen 17 with an F5. Meanwhile, Brock's former WWE rival, Chris Jericho, could soon be brought back on AEW TV by Tony Khan.

Jericho reportedly had a backstage altercation with Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016. Y2J is currently one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, he has not been on TV since April 2025. After Lesnar's WWE return made all the headlines, Tony Khan needs something to counter that.

Tony might pick up the phone and call Jericho to finally return after months of absence. Chris has an alleged real-life history with Brock, so it would be appropriate to have him return right now. Aside from that, the first-ever AEW World Champion needs to be back on TV sooner rather than later.

AEW could go head-to-head with a WWE Premium Live Event involving Brock Lesnar

After The Beast returned and attacked John Cena at SummerSlam, fans were hoping for a match between the two at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. However, Triple H went on to book Cena vs. Logan Paul for the August 31 event.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will main-event an unannounced WWE PLE on September 20, when AEW presents the All Out PPV.

The veteran journalist also stated that the reason Brock has not been booked for Clash in Paris is that WWE wants to use him to counter AEW All Out.

Edited by Yash Mittal
