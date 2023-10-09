Tony Khan to counter The Undertaker's potential NXT appearance by announcing the arrival of WWE legend? Looking at the possibility

The Undertaker is supposedly scheduled to be at NXT in Orlando this Tuesday. Tony Khan can counter that by announcing the arrival of WWE legend Goldberg on AEW Dynamite.

Wrestling fans are in for a treat this Tuesday, as Dynamite and NXT will go head-to-head in a ratings battle. Both companies have stacked their cards with top stars, with AEW having in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, Saraya defending her Women's World Championship, and Jon Moxley returning to action.

WWE is not backing down either, as they bring in a star-studded card featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman. It was reported that The Undertaker would be in Orlando; however, no official word has been released on whether The Deadman will appear on the show.

However, the latest promo for NXT, hyping up the show, featured the iconic Deadman's gong at the end, sparking speculation about his potential appearance on the show.

With WWE bringing such a jam-packed card, it is going to be tough competition for AEW. In a surprising move, Tony Khan could counter The Undertaker's potential appearance by bringing WCW veteran Goldberg on Dynamite.

Goldberg has been a free agent since earlier this year, and with Khan expressing interest in him, the arrival of WCW veteran on Dynamite this Tuesday could give tough competition to WWE.

Triple H teased The Undertaker's appearance this week on WWE NXT

Fans worldwide witnessed WWE's promo hyping up this week's NXT, which prominently featured The Deadman's theme song gong at the end.

At the Fastlane post-show press conference, The Game addressed The Undertaker's appearance by referring to the gong being heard at the end of the promo.

"NXT coming up, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are going to tear it up, and Cena and Heyman in their corners. Asuka-Roxanne Perez, Cody's [Rhodes] gonna be there with a big announcement. It's an amazing week. He [Rhodes] did mention there was cool music [referring to the gong] at the end of the promotional package." [50:27 - 50-47]

It will be interesting to see how WWE and AEW present their shows this Tuesday.

