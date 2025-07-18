Tony Khan to finally bring back former WWE Champion and appoint him as AEW's new EVP? Analyzing the chances

AEW President Tony Khan could appoint a WWE veteran as the new Executive Vice President. The position has been vacant since All In. Out of the original four, only the Young Bucks remained as the EVPs in the promotion. However, at the pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated the Founding Fathers, forcing them to relinquish the title.

There was a major rumor going around that Swerve and Will are now the new EVPs of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, the former denied it, and the latter has been on a hiatus. Therefore, Tony Khan could think of bringing Chris Jericho. He hasn't been seen on TV since April 2025. Before going on a hiatus, he lashed out at the Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Fans have been requesting that Tony Khan not book the former WWE Champion as a wrestler; instead, give him a backstage role. EVP could be a perfect position for Jericho, as he could be involved in entertaining angles without overshadowing youngsters. His experiences as a veteran and the tips he offers could be very beneficial for newcomers.

Bully Ray spoke highly of AEW star Chris Jericho.

The inaugural AEW World Champion was one of the top stars the promotion had in the early years. However, over time, his popularity faded as new stars emerged on the roster.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran Bully Ray claimed that there is 'no bigger star in AEW than Chris Jericho' due to his vast experience.

"There is no bigger star in AEW than Chris Jericho. It would be impossible, because Chris Jericho worked for the WWE, Chris Jericho worked for New Japan. Chris Jericho is a name all of the planet, whether it's wrestling, whether it's rock and roll band. I understand why Chris Jericho would have his own locker room," Ray said.

It will be interesting to see when Jericho returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

