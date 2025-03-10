Tony Khan had golden opportunity to match John Cena's WWE heel turn - but he failed miserably 

John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto and sold his soul to The Rock by attacking Cody Rhodes. Triple H dropped a bombshell on the WWE Universe when he turned the OG babyface of WWE into a classic heel.

After the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, pressure loomed large over Tony Khan's head to match the intensity and thrill HHH presented on March 1. He had a perfect place and opportunity to do so at the AEW Revolution PPV but seemingly failed miserably.

Underwhelming AEW main event following WWE PLE

The main event of the night can often make or break a show. In AEW's case, it was the latter. The Revolution PPV had a card packed with several awesome matches but failed to deliver an impact while closing out the show.

Blood and tears dripped all over the arena throughout the event, but when it came to the show-stopper, fans left the arena pretty disappointed. Tony Khan had missed an opportunity for AEW's main event presentation to match or exceed the blockbuster WWE PLE.

Tony Khan wasted Christian Cage's cash in

Revolution's main event featured Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Cope. It was a long and exhausting match and the two rivals went to extreme lengths to inflict pain on each other. The closing segment of the match saw Christian Cage cash in his contract to turn the singles bout into a three-way for the AEW World Championship.

Just when the fans thought Cage would tip the scales in his favor, The One True King outdid him to retain the belt. AEW teased a potential Christian Cage title storyline and tantalized the fans only to disappoint them by wasting his cash-in at Revolution.

Continuance of mundane Death Riders storyline

Since Christian Cage interrupted in Mox vs. Cope, the WWE Hall of Famer will probably continue to pursue the world title. The fans are tired of AEW unnecessarily stretching out The Death Riders' storyline with no end in sight.

The wrestling world has no clue where the storyline is heading and they're growing more impatient with every week that's passing. Tony Khan could've added some twist to make the rather mundane plot interesting by involving himself or another AEW executive in the feud and elevating the hype.

The end of the show was chaotic and it would be interesting to see what Tony Khan will do to clean up the mess at the fallout editions of the weekly shows following the Revolution PPV.

