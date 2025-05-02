Tony Khan to introduce top free agent as AEW's new signing at Double or Nothing 2025? Looking at the possibility

Tony Khan is no stranger to hiring wrestlers from around the world who he feels would add value to his promotion. Over the years, he has recruited quite a few wrestlers from Japan to bolster his roster, and it looks like he may not be done, as he could add another one very soon.

Thekla is a name that has been synonymous with Stardom for the past couple of years. She has been a regular feature for them and even won the Goddess of Stardom Championship one time and the Artist of Stardom Championship once as well. Unfortunately, during her last night in the promotion, she got into a heated exchange with Stardom's president, Taro Okada. This exchange quickly turned physical, which resulted in her getting fired from the company. Since then, there have been rumors that she plans to work in the United States and is headed to AEW soon.

Mercedes Mone also hinted at Thekla's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion by posting a picture of the former Stardom wrestler on her Instagram stories. If that's the case, then Double or Nothing could be the perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to introduce his latest signing. She could also align with The CEO by helping her win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, which would be a great way to introduce her to the American audience.

Tony Khan wants Ricochet to stay in AEW forever

Ricochet joined the AEW roster last year. However, it didn't take long for the fans to turn on the former WWE star. Ricochet played into this perfectly and turned heel in the process. Since then, he has been one of the most entertaining acts in the entire promotion. He has also been involved in many important storylines and is a key feature on TV every week. Hence, Tony Khan sees a lot of value in the high flyer.

During a recent interview with Z100 New York, the AEW boss praised Ricochet's work and called him one of the best wrestlers on the planet. He also hoped that the former WWE star would remain on his roster forever.

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now." (H/T - Cultaholic)

It will be interesting to see whether Thekla will join Tony Khan's promotion soon.

