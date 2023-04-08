Tony Khan could lure away Drew McIntyre by giving him one thing that WWE has failed to 

While Drew McIntyre is currently signed to WWE, he could possibly jump ship to AEW before the year ends. This depends on Tony Khan giving him one thing which he has been denied so far.

While the Scottish Psychopath had a massive push during the Pandemic Era, his momentum faded into obscurity during his feud with Roman Reigns. His showdown with the Tribal Chief last year on the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view had fans convinced that McIntyre would reclaim the World Title. However, he was booked to lose the bout in front of the home crowd.

Since then, Drew McIntyre has failed to capture the same form. Recent reports also suggest that he is unhappy with WWE at the moment. With his contract expiring this year, there is a legitimate possibility that he will be looking for greener pastures.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager PWTorch: There's been talk that Drew McIntyre is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal.



Tony Khan recently announced that the All In pay-per-view will be held at Wembley Stadium this year in August. Considering the 90,000 seating capacity, adding Drew McIntyre to the card would certainly draw in the UK fans.

Drew McIntyre has also commented on his loss against Roman Reigns

The Scottish Psycopath did not win against the Tribal Chief last year and has offered justification for his misfortune.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Drew spoke about how his loss propelled the Bloodline to new heights.

"But you need to look at the bigger picture. What are the plans for Roman and the Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like, 'Ah, could we do both? Theory has the Money in the Bank briefcase, there might be a way to pull this off, to look after Roman and the Bloodline story, which is the bigger picture, but at the same time take a talent to the next level?' Everything happens for a reason and sometimes old McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done."

As of now, it remains to be seen whether he will jump ship to AEW in the future.

