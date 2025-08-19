  • home icon
  • Tony Khan might be refusing to release top AEW star due to CM Punk

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:59 GMT
Former AEW and WWE World Champion CM Punk [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

News broke recently that AEW has added injury time on to a fan-favorite's contract, retaining his services for a while longer. The star in question, Danhausen, has been missing from the company's programming for well over a year, however.

The aforementioned report also claimed that the face-painted star was interested in parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. While nobody knows exactly why Tony Khan is keeping Danhausen around even though he wants to leave, some have speculated that the move may have something to do with a former All Elite talent who is close friends with the erstwhile Kid Gorgeous - the latter being none other than CM Punk.

CM Punk's AEW exit and Danhausen's hiatus

The self-proclaimed "Best in the World" was terminated by All Elite Wrestling after his scuffle with Jack Perry during All In : London 2023. The incident took place less than a year after CM Punk's infamous media scrum rant and backstage brawl with The Elite after All Out 2022. Despite his arrival being one of the promotion's biggest moments, the Chicago-native's streak of controversy and conflict led to what appeared to be a less-than-ideal departure in 2023.

Soon afterwards, Punk returned to his old stomping grounds in WWE. Danhausen, on the other hand, who had debuted in AEW in 2022, suffered a torn pec at Revolution 2023, which kept him out of action till November that year. He competed in a TNT Championship contenders' battle royal during the Zero Hour pre-show to Worlds End, but was unable to win. This happens to be the beloved star's last match inside an All Elite Wrestling ring till date, despite being signed with the company all this time.

Danhausen's friendship with CM Punk

Wrestling fans are well-aware by now of the close relationship that Danhausen shares with CM Punk. The two men consistently interact with each other on social media, at events and on vlogs, engaging in witty banter and displays of humor. Just a few days ago, for instance, on the latest edition of his vlog, Danhausen shared footage of handing The Voice of the Voiceless a hilarious gift in the latter's hotel room during SummerSlam 2025 weekend.

CM Punk and Danhausen [Image Credits: Danhausen's YouTube vlog]

Considering their friendship, it can be assumed that Punk might push for WWE to sign the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star once his AEW contract properly expires next year. Reports from this past July indicated that the sports entertainment juggernaut was "very interested" in acquiring Danhausen. It would not be far-fetched to speculate that a top name of Punk's stature could likely make his peer's arrival in the Stamford-based company a very real possibility.

Tony Khan may not want Danhausen and CM Punk to take shots at AEW on WWE TV

CM Punk has taken numerous digs at AEW since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. These include references to his comments aimed at The Elite during his All Out 2022 press scrum tirade, calling himself a "choke artist" to allude to his altercation with Jack Perry, and even taking shots at the Tony Khan-led promotion's periodic struggles with low ticket sales and live attendance.

Punk and Danhausen are known to have excellent chemistry together. If the latter left AEW to join WWE, he might have taken up the opportunity to rib All Elite Wrestling alongside The Straight Edge Superstar on the Triple H-led company's programming. Considering how long he has been kept out of action, he arguably might have understandable reasons for doing so.

While all this is merely speculation, Tony Khan may have decided against letting Danhausen's contract expire and tacked on injury time to his deal so that he could not jump ship and voice his grievances against his former workplace, both in subtle and direct ways. However, whether TK will actually make use of Danhausen now remains to be seen.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

