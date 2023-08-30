Tony Khan must bring in 4-time WWE Champion as the face of Collision if CM Punk leaves AEW

Following the recent reports of a backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, it has been rumored that Punk may be looking to leave AEW. If Punk does indeed leave, Tony Khan will need to find a replacement to headline his show, Collision.

One potential option for Khan is four time WWE Champion Edge, who is rumored to soon be a free agent, after his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expires soon.

Following Edge's final match on his WWE contract that ended with his triumphant victory over Sheamus on SmackDown, wrestling fans have been buzzing with speculations of a potential switch to AEW.

Recent reports indicate that CM Punk had reportedly warned Tony Khan about the possibility of him leaving the promotion, after a physical altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at AEW All In. The alleged incident happened before Punk's match with Samoa Joe, which was the opening contest of the show.

If Punk does decides to leave the promotion, this situation might provide an opportunity for Tony Khan to bring the former WWE Champion Edge to the Jacksonville-based promotion and make him the face of AEW Collision.

Expand Tweet

With the arrival of Rated R Superstar, this could be a significant turning point for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE veteran warns Edge that he might end up like CM Punk if he joins AEW

WWE legend Gangrel has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Edge joining Tony Khan's promotion.

During an episode of Fangin N Bangin podcast, Gangrel expressed his thoughts on CM Punk's trouble in AEW and offered a word of caution to Edge regarding a potential move:

"I just think, why [would Edge join AEW]? That's all. He's Edge. What else are you gonna do? You're Edge, you're one of the greatest human beings in the world. I don't wanna see him go there and become like how everybody looks at CM Punk or everything. It seems like it's turmoil and chaos, but maybe he can turn all that around."

The Rated R Superstar's his victory over Sheamus on SmackDown was reportedly his last match on his current WWE contract.

Do you want to see Edge as the new face of Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE