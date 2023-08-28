WWE star might end up like CM Punk if he joins AEW, legend fears

CM Punk has been involved in several controversies since joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2021. Attitude Era legend Gangrel believes his former tag team partner Edge should remain with WWE to avoid being viewed in a similar way to Punk.

On the August 18 episode of SmackDown, Edge defeated Sheamus in the 'final' match on his WWE contract. It has been heavily rumored that the 49-year-old could continue his wrestling career with AEW. However, the man himself claims he has not yet made a decision on his future.

On his Fangin N Bangin podcast, Gangrel referenced CM Punk's troubles when discussing Edge's possible next move:

"I just think, why [would Edge join AEW]? That's all. He's Edge. What else are you gonna do? You're Edge, you're one of the greatest human beings in the world. I don't wanna see him go there and become like how everybody looks at CM Punk or everything. It seems like it's turmoil and chaos, but maybe he can turn all that around." [6:40 – 6:57]

Punk's latest behind-the-scenes incident occurred moments before he faced Samoa Joe at All In on Sunday. According to reports, Punk and Jack Perry were removed from Wembley Stadium after they got involved in a physical altercation backstage.

Gangrel clarified that he has no issues with All Elite Wrestling but would rather see his long-time friend stay with the company where he built his name.

What if Edge stays in WWE instead of joining AEW?

Many veteran wrestlers transition into off-camera producer roles toward the end of their in-ring careers. Jason Jordan, Shane Helms, and Tyson Kidd are among the producers working backstage in WWE right now.

Gangrel would like to see Edge take up a behind-the-scenes position when he finally retires:

"I'd rather see him finish up there [WWE] as a representative and go out there, liaison. I'd rather see him finish there than to go – I mean, they'll probably hate me, people [who like] AEW – but he's gonna go over there, and I just think it would take away from the great stuff he's done. Not that AEW is bad, but I just think it's such a pedestal over there." [3:28 – 3:53]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo previously said Edge should take on a producer role to help solve the company's creative problems.

