32-year-old WWE personality reacts to Edge breaking silence about his future

WWE legend Edge has finally addressed his future in the company amid widespread speculation about his contract status. The former champion's colleague and top match official, Jessika Carr, recently reacted to his comments on Twitter.

Taking to social media, The Rated-R Superstar uploaded a video addressing a recent report about his next move in the pro wrestling business. PWTorch claimed that WWE allegedly declined the former world champion's requirements for a new contract.

In reaction to Edge's post, Carr labeled the former as the "Greatest Of All Time" courtesy of an emoji.

Check out the 32-year-old star's response to Edge's latest tweet below:

What did Edge say about his future in WWE?

Taking to Twitter, Edge uploaded a video claiming that there were no hard feelings between him and the Stamford-based company.

The Hall of Famer also revealed a contract extension was waiting in his inbox. However, he wasn't sure of his decision.

"There's nothing going on. There are no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything. They didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don't know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, the choice is a lot harder. WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career."

He further discussed his latest match against Sheamus in Toronto on SmackDown last Friday.

"A lot of people will say, 'You should retire at WrestleMania,' but it's not their career. Friday night was really special for me. I don't know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. If we think we can, then great. I need to sit with it. Just know, whatever it is that I do, whether it's Percy Jackson or wrestling or sitting in my rocking chair, it's because I'm having fun and having fun at this stage in my life, and raising my kids are the two most important things. I hope that clears things up." [H/T: Fightful]

It now remains to be seen what decision the multi-time WWE world champion will make going forward in his career.

