Wrestling legend wants Edge to assume major responsibility in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that veteran RAW Superstar Edge could become a great backstage agent for the promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar had one of WWE's most inspirational comeback stories as he returned from a career-ending neck injury in 2020. Since then, Edge has wrestled in several matches but has wisely stayed away from a full-time schedule.

Moreover, the veteran performer has been open about his eventual retirement being in "sight" and not too far away in the future. As such, it makes sense for the former WWE Champion to consider transitioning to another role in the promotion once he hangs up his boots.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that The Rated-R Superstar could become a backstage agent for WWE. Russo thinks that though this may not solve the global juggernaut's creative issues, it could signify better things to come.

"Bro, throw Edge in that mix. They need that, perhaps; I wouldn't say they need more than creative, I'd say creative is worse off, but that is a start right there," said Vince Russo. (6:14 - 6:34)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo also wants Kurt Angle and Randy Orton as agents in WWE

Apart from Edge, Russo mentioned that veterans like Kurt Angle and Randy Orton should also become agents for the promotion.

Vince Russo believes it doesn't make sense for performers who haven't found much success in the business to work as backstage agents. Instead, the former WWE writer wants legitimate big industry stars to assume this responsibility.

"Can you imagine, seriously? Orton and Angle as the two agents. That's it. Get rid of everyone. Listen, we call them good little hands. Bro, you're not a 220-hitter in baseball and then become a hitting coach. No, you batted 220; you're gonna tell other people how to hit? You're a good little hand. We don't need more good little hands. We need stars," said Vince Russo.

Blue Stigma @Axelayer In 2020, WWE superstar Edge came out of retirement.



After years of sustained damage to his spine, Edge was forced to retire in 2011, with a return long thought impossible.



Against all odds, Edge returned to the wrestling ring after 9 years, before Yandere Sim ended development. In 2020, WWE superstar Edge came out of retirement.After years of sustained damage to his spine, Edge was forced to retire in 2011, with a return long thought impossible.Against all odds, Edge returned to the wrestling ring after 9 years, before Yandere Sim ended development. https://t.co/1rDxA5Zq85

Although Russo's argument makes a lot of sense, it seems unlikely that it will materialize anytime soon as both Edge and Randy Orton are yet to call it quits.

Do you agree with why The Rated-R Superstar should become an agent for the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes