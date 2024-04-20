Tony Khan must deal a blow to Triple H by signing 7-time WWE champion after his contract expiry

Following reports that a certain multi-time WWE Champion has not renewed his contract with the promotion, could Tony Khan swoop in, make a big offer, and bring the top star to AEW?

This would be Drew McIntyre, who has reportedly not signed an extension with the Stamford-based promotion to this day. He has not had the best of luck recently, winning the world title at WrestleMania only to lose it within the next few minutes.

He has also bowed out of another title shot due to CM Punk's interference, which could prompt him to jump ship to AEW.

Drew McIntyre's contract expires soon

Recently, Fightful Select followed up on their report last week, saying that the Scottish Warrior's contract with the company would be ending in late May.

As of this point, he has yet to sign an extension with the promotion, and it remains to be seen if he does within the month. With Clash of the Castle set to take place on June 15th in Glasgow, McIntyre's status for the pay-per-view is still up in the air.

The former WWE Champion recently referenced a controversial CM Punk moment

Recently, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to post a picture of an iconic moment from more than a decade ago: CM Punk running away with the title after claiming to leave WWE back in 2011.

Seeing as he has not signed a contract extension with the promotion, this could be a tease that he is thinking of pulling off the same. Currently, he is not in the title picture, as Jey Uso is set to be the number one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

But with his contract being up in late May, there could be time for him to chase after a world title post-Backlash, unless a certain Straight Edge Superstar interferes in his affairs once more.

Drew McIntyre continues losing streak at live event

At the recent WWE House Show in Birmingham in the United Kingdom, Jey Uso took on Drew McIntyre in singles action.

In the end, Jey was able to dodge the Claymore and go for a roll-up pin on the former World Champion, and he was able to get a three-count for the win, much to McIntyre's surprise.

A clip of the moment can be found below.

This would be Drew's third straight loss after dropping the title at WrestleMania following Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. After heading into the PLE with so much momentum, he has been on a downward spiral post-WrestleMania.

In the end, it remains to be seen whether the former WWE Champion will make the jump to AEW like several other major stars have before, and everyone will have to stay tuned for more updates within the next month.

