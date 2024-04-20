Unfortunate news surrounding Drew McIntyre's current WWE status - Report

WWE star Drew McIntyre scratched and clawed his way into the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL this year.

Despite not originally being penciled in to contend for the belt, The Scottish Psychopath had a stroke of luck in the form of a CM Punk injury before he did what he had to do in order to receive the honor. The biggest match McIntyre has left at this point is a showdown with The Straight Edge Superstar who cost him the belt on the grand stage.

It's hard to fathom that WWE would let go of the former WWE Champion this close to an international show in his home country of Scotland. However, it all depends on whether Drew decides to renew his contract.

As of this writing, Sean Ross Sapp has reported that McIntyre's current contract expires in late May, and it has not been extended yet. Clash at the Castle: Scotland is scheduled to emanate from the OVO Hydro stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15th.

Earlier today, the Scotsman teased leaving the Stamford-based promotion with the top prize of the company. The two men currently in possession of world titles are Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes. It's safe to assume that both men will have a new challenger after tonight's episode of SmackDown.

"Main Event" Jey Uso has already managed to score a victory over McIntyre to become the number one contender to Priest. On SmackDown tonight, LA Knight and AJ Styles will tussle for a shot at The American Nightmare's belt.

Is WWE building a massive main event for Clash at the Castle: Scotland?

The aforementioned report seems to point to the fact that Drew McIntyre won't be around for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. However, whether the Scotsman renews his contract or not, it's not out of the realm of possibility WWE extends it enough for him to compete at the event.

During a recent live event in Cardiff, Wales, Drew McIntyre fired shots at the live crowd in attendance, who were chanting "CM Punk!" loudly. He even added that Punk would not fly overseas to put on a show for them:

"Wanna know the truth about CM Punk? I never lie, I always tell the truth. Even if he was actually healthy, which is freakin' never, he'd never show up in Cardiff. That's not a lie, that's the bloody truth," Drew McIntyre said.

The first edition of Clash at the Castle featured a high-profile main event between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. That was two years ago. There was also a notable moment post-match as McIntyre and boxer Tyson Fury sang their rendition of the "American Pie" song by Don McLean.

Could this year's event in Glasgow, Scotland, feature another Drew McIntyre main event, against CM Punk? It appears The Scottish Psychopath is really heeling-it up to get there.

