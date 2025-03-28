Tony Khan must pursue infuriated WWE record holder to sign with AEW

Tony Khan should pursue a former WWE NXT Women's Champion to sign with AEW. The star is seemingly infuriated and doesn't seem to be on good terms with the Stamford-based promotion since her release.

Mandy Rose was released from WWE at the end of 2022 due to the alleged controversy revolving around her 'Fantime' content. Mandy holds the record of being the NXT Women's Champion for 400+ days and also won the NXT UK Women's Championship to unify both titles later.

Recently, Mandy Rose disputed WWE's claim of Stephanie Vaquer being the first ever double Women's Champion in NXT as she currently holds both the NXT Women's and North American titles. Considering her frustration towards the Stamford-based promotion, Tony Khan must approach her to sign with AEW.

Mandy Rose is still not done with wrestling

Speaking on Busted Open Radio recently, Mandy Rose made it clear that she hasn't hung up her boots yet and would consider returning to wrestling if it made sense:

"The cards right now for me, I’m doing really well and does it make sense for me to go back to wrestling? I don’t know, and that’s something I’m still unsure about. I’ve never hung up the boots and said I’m done. I’m still young. If it made sense, I would definitely consider it," Rose said.

Hence, Khan could pursue Rose and convince her to return to wrestling via AEW as she is still one of the most popular names in women's wrestling and could help the All Elite women's division.

Tony Khan could get back at WWE with the signing

Tony Khan rarely misses a chance to take shots at the WWE since AEW was formed in 2019. In order to take advantage of the opportunity, TK should sign God's Greatest Creation and give her a platform for the first time since her release.

WWE and Triple H would definitely not like All Elite Wrestling signing one of their most popular former female stars. Therefore, Tony Khan could offer a huge contract to Mandy in order to troll the competition.

Mandy Rose could be a top star in AEW

Prior to her release from the WWE, Mandy Rose was the top star on NXT and the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion as well. If AEW brings in Mandy, she will definitely be a top star in the promotion considering her charisma and popularity.

Henceforth, only time will tell if the Jacksonville-based promotion is looking to actually sign Mandy Rose two years after her WWE release.

