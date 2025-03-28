Mandy Rose hits back at fans; disputes huge WWE claim

It has been close to three years since Mandy Rose left WWE. However, some fans are still disputing one of her biggest achievements as a pro wrestler. Well, Rose is having none of it and has hit back at said fans on social media.

The achievement that is being disputed is Rose's claim that she is a "double champion." Back in 2022, Many Rose unified the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship to create the sole NXT Women's Championship that is known today.

So, even though it was unified, for a while, she was technically a "double champion." However, as mentioned earlier, some fans are disputing that claim.

This caught Mandy Rose's attention. She clapped back at these fans on social media, claiming it was funny that people who have never won a title are questioning her run as champion.

"It's so funny to me that the people that never held a championship before are the first to sit there and argue about what counts as a double champion. Listen, y'all can argue semantics all that you want, but I still held two titles at the same time. Yes, unified them, thank you. And, call it what you want; who cares? Double Champion, Mandy Two Belts, Undisputed Bada**, whatever. It still doesn't take away the fact that I did it. So you know, y'all can keep fact-checking over there, and I'll just keep winning. Have a great day," said Mandy Rose.

It's safe to say the 34-year-old is living her best life while others argue about her accomplishments. Either way, as she stated, no one can take away from her the fact that she was a "double champion."

Mandy Rose called out WWE for not acknowledging her as a "double champion"

This debate regarding Mandy Rose's legitimacy as a "double champion" started with Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera recently won the NXT Women's Championship on top of the Women's North American Championship.

As such, WWE has labeled her the first women's double champion in NXT history. This, of course, is factually inaccurate in Rose's eyes. She responded to a tweet from a fan regarding the company's decision to ignore what she did during her time there.

She referred to it as "pathetic", before acknowledging the fan who tweeted it out.

Rose was released in December 2022 due to the content she posted on her online fan subscription page. Even if it were highly unlikely, it would be interesting to see her return and dispute Vacquer's claim.

