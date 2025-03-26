Former women's champion Mandy Rose labels WWE pathetic for recent actions

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is unhappy with the Stamford-based company not giving her recognition. Rose was released by the promotion in December 2022 after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

Mandy Rose unified the NXT UK and NXT Women's Championships in 2022. A wrestling fan took to social media to call out WWE for acknowledging Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever double champion in NXT, but not referencing Rose unifying the former black and gold brand's UK and Women's Championships at Worlds Collide.

Vaquer currently holds both the NXT Women's North American and NXT Women's Championships. Rose reacted to the fan's comment and claimed that it was pathetic. You can check out the former champion's reaction in her post below.

"Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it!! Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," wrote Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose used to be the leader of Toxic Attraction in NXT alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She also spent some time on WWE's main roster and was in a tag team with Sonya Deville known as Fire & Desire. Meanwhile, Deville's time with the promotion came to an end earlier this year after the company decided not to renew her contract.

Former WWE star reveals Mandy Rose was unhappy with her booking

Sonya Deville recently shared that Mandy Rose was unhappy with her booking during a rivalry between the two stars.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Deville noted that the promotion originally wanted to book Deville and Rose in a Hair vs. Hair Match. However, the 31-year-old's home was invaded by a stalker around the time of the storyline, and the company decided to change direction.

Rose was upset about the storyline because she was going to be defeated in a Loser Leaves WWE Match by Deville, despite being the babyface. Deville disclosed that she got the finish of the match changed and took some time off following the stalker incident.

"Mandy was kind of upset because she's like, 'I'm the babyface here and you've been kicking my a** the whole time.' I saw her point, and we actually went and got the finished changed for me to lose. It was my decision. I went and got it changed. I took time off after that. Storyline wise, but also because of the [stalker] incident." [From 24:21 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

Mandy Rose was popular during her time in the company and had a 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion. Only time will tell if she ever gets the chance to return to WWE down the line.

