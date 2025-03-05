Ex-WWE star says Mandy Rose was unhappy with a major decision

Mandy Rose was slowly ascending in WWE before the company pulled the rug out from under her, allegedly owing to her choice to continue posting exclusive content. One of Rose's most prominent main roster storylines was against Sonya Deville.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Sonya Deville revealed that Mandy Rose was not too pleased with the Stamford-based promotion's decision to give Deville the win in their feud-ending 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at SummerSlam.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonya noted the company initially wanted a 'Hair vs. Hair' match. But Deville had a stalker incident at home, which traumatized her, and Vince McMahon and Co. decided to approach the story differently. The 31-year-old stated that she had to talk to the former WWE Chairman and an entire team of writers and producers about going forward with the match as they considered nixing it:

"I didn't realize they were in the middle of the meeting. There are 30-40 writers and producers, Vince [McMahon], everybody. I cracked the door open. [...] I didn't know I was going to be saying it in front of the entire production meeting, I was hoping to just talk to the head writer or Vince by himself. I ended up giving a speech to everybody," Sonya Deville said.

She and Mandy Rose later came up with the loser-leaves-town stipulation. But Rose was unhappy with WWE's initial decision to book Deville as the victor as she was the babyface in the story:

"Mandy was kind of upset because she's like, 'I'm the babyface here and you've been kicking my a** the whole time.' I saw her point, and we actually went and got the finished changed for me to lose. It was my decision. I went and got it changed. I took time off after that. Storyline wise, but also because of the [stalker] incident." [From 24:21 onwards]

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose talk about a possible WWE return in the future

While conversing with Ariel Helwani, Sonya Deville also touched upon her future in the wrestling business. Deville feels that whatever she does has to come from within. She expressed interest in continuing as a pro wrestler or reverting to her MMA career.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose is open to returning to WWE after her controversial exit. However, Rose's condition is that she would want to explore another layer of her character, as the former Toxic Attraction faction's leader will have evolved in the last few years.

