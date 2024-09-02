Mandy Rose open to potential WWE return despite controversial release

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose opened up about her goal in case of a potential return to the Stamford-based company. The 34-year-old star left the wrestling promotion one-and-a-half years ago under controversial circumstances.

The former NXT Women's Champion was released from WWE in December 2022 after her NSFW paywall content reportedly broke a clause in her contract. Despite her controversial exit, Rose has maintained a good relationship with her former co-workers.

While speaking to SEScoops, Mandy Rose stated that in case of a potential return, her ultimate goal would be to make a significant impact on the main roster as she did in NXT. She added that her new carefree mentality would make her character more edgy:

"I would say making that statement, whether it was on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. I did make such a big statement in NXT. I think it was my time to then get to Monday or Friday or do it on the big screen. NXT’s great, and it’s so amazing what they’ve built. But, obviously, the end goal is to be in front of thousands and thousands of people and big crowds and on TV every week, which I was with NXT, but it was just a smaller situation. But I think that would be the ultimate goal if I wanted to get back. Whether or not it’s with a group or it’s not, and I’m by myself, I think that new Mandy Rose mentality of not really giving a damn and going out there and kicking butt, I think that would be pretty cool, an edgier Mandy," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Mandy Rose teases WWE return ahead of upcoming in-ring appearance

Mandy Rose is set to feature in the Black Label Pro's DraftKings Wrestling Combine alongside seven other competitors. The event, which is a part of BLP's Crowning Glory event, is scheduled for September 4.

Ahead of the event, the former Toxic Attraction leader spoke to Sports Illustrated and teased her WWE return. Rose pointed out she misses being a professional wrestler. She added that her feeling of missing something might push her to return to the wrestling promotion:

"I definitely miss it. I can't sit here and say I don't, it was a big part of my life for eight-plus years. I don't know if I'm gonna miss that first bump I take, if I take a bump. We'll see how my body feels [laughs]. I'm very proud, grateful and blessed of everything I've accomplished, the last couple years especially, but certain things really give you that adrenaline rush […] Maybe that's the little feeling I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe, it might bring me to a comeback," she said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

Mandy Rose is currently busy with her endeavors outside the world of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen if and when she will make her WWE return.

