Former WWE champion gives unfortunate update on in-ring future - "I'm still unsure"

A popular former WWE star recently opened up about the possibility of stepping back inside the ring after more than a two-year absence. In a recent interview, Mandy Rose stated that though she hadn't officially hung up her boots, she was happy with how things had materialized for her outside wrestling.

Rose was surprisingly released from WWE in December 2022 at the height of her popularity due to disagreements over her FanTime content. Just a day before her sudden release from the promotion, she had dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Since then, the 34-year-old star has stayed away from the ring and focused on her projects outside the wrestling business.

In her recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mandy Rose was quizzed about her in-ring future. She explained that returning to the squared circle wasn't a priority right now as she was happy with how things have worked out. However, Rose did make it clear she hadn't officially quit wrestling.

"The cards right now for me, I’m doing really well and does it make sense for me to go back to wrestling? I don’t know, and that’s something I’m still unsure about. I’ve never hung up the boots and said I’m done. I’m still young. If it made sense, I would definitely consider it," said Rose. (H/T Ringside News)

Mandy Rose is unsure if WWE wants her back

Elsewhere in the same interview, Mandy Rose spoke about how WWE might be hesitant to bring her back under their umbrella. She added that she felt a bit "erased" from the Stamford-based promotion and that there had been no discussions with those within the company to bring her back.

"I thought of that, for sure. I don't know, kind of like we mentioned, I don't know. I don't know if they look at me like they would accept me back, in a way. I don't know how they feel. I've never had a conversation, but I just, I don't know. Do they think, I don't know, are they really offended with what happened? I don't know. Maybe they just don't want to be associated with me anymore, in a sense, because I feel like I'm a little bit erased in certain scenarios," she said.

The most unexpected of returns have happened in WWE and it won't be a surprise to see Mandy Rose back in the fold sometime in the future.

