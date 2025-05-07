Tony Khan to officially announce 4-time WWE champion's signing on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

AEW president Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE names such as Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Ricochet, and more. This formula has worked well for the company, and the above names are now huge stars in the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, Khan might be close to hiring yet another major former WWE star.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that WWE, ECW, and TNA legend Rhyno will feature in the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision. The Man Beast is a former three-time WWF Hardcore Champion and a former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He is one of the most recognisable names in the world of professional wrestling, and Tony Khan must sign him on a multi-year contract.

While it can't be said what the AEW co-founder has planned but it will not be surprising if he officially announces Rhyno's acquisition on Dynamite this week. Aged 49, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion still has a lot to offer to the business and could play a huge role in creating new stars. Furthermore, the Jacksonville-based company is known for treating legends with respect. Hence, the Man Beast knows that he will not be wasted.

Rumored AEW signing, Rhyno, showered WWE star Kevin Owens with praise

Rhyno had a short stint in Ring of Honor. This company is now owned by Tony Khan and serves as AEW's sister promotion. Interestingly, WWE star Kevin Owens was once signed to this company and held the ROH World Championship once. Rhyno got to work with him there, and on a recent appearance on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, the ECW legend praised him.

"Something about Owens and Montreal guys, they really have good psychology. He goes, ‘Trust me,’ and I go, ‘Because it’s you,’ and I did. Holy cow, it just went up and up and up. It was really cool, and he was right," said Rhyno. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Rhyno is currently a freelancer and performs in the North American independent circuit.

