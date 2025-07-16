Tony Khan to officially announce two new AEW EVPs after The Young Bucks' removal? Analyzing the chances

AEW All In saw some seismic shifts when it came to title changes. Hangman Adam Page finally got his hands on the World Championship while Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Title at the age of 56.

While all of these are very consequential, there is another thing that is not being discussed as much, and that is the Young Bucks being stripped of their EVP titles. The duo lost to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, and as a result, they are no longer the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, as was decided a few weeks ago.

AEW also removed the term "EVP" from the Young Bucks' roster page and added it for Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Given that this week’s Dynamite is the first show after All In, there is a chance that Tony Khan could officially announce that both Strickland and Ospreay are the new EVPs of AEW.

That will shake up the entire structure of the company, and new battle lines will be drawn, the likes of which have not been seen in the company for a long time.

Tony Khan reveals how the Young Bucks were crucial in forming AEW

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan recently revealed how the Young Bucks were pivotal in helping him form the company all those years back.

In the aftermath of the Bucks losing their match at All In, Tony Khan was speaking at the post-show media scrum when he said:

“The first person who really took the idea of AEW seriously was at first Matt, and then Matt put me on the phone with Nick and that was, literally, seven years ago. Over seven years ago. Matt and I talked for a long time, I want to say July 3rd of 2018, for 35-40 minutes the night before Fourth of July.”

The Bucks constantly label themselves as the founding fathers of the company, and, going by Tony Khan’s comments, it is easy to see why that is the case.

