Tony Khan to officially sign former WWE Champion to AEW in 2024? Exploring the possibility

A recent performance by a former WWE Champion has impressed a lot of wrestling fans. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

In the most recent edition of Dynamite, RVD faced Swerve Strickland in a hardcore match. The contest proved that RVD could still go with talent from the next generation.

Although Swerve won the match, the former WWE Champion has become the talk of the town due to his immaculate performance.

Mr. PPV has been making sporadic appearances at the Jacksonville-based promotion since August 2023. He wrestled three matches in 2023. Despite being featured in the company, RVD hasn't signed a contract with AEW.

After his recent performance, it could probably be a good time to sign the 53-year-old star. This could also bring more eyes to the show.

After inking the deal, RVD could wrestle established stars like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson. This also opens new opponents from the younger talent like Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks and Nick Wayne.

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam reacts to allegations against Vince McMahon

The recent revelations about Vince McMahon have left the entire wrestling industry and fans in shock.

While speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on the recent controversy.

"I still probably haven't seen all the pieces. From what I saw, it was pretty shocking. I can't imagine the Vince McMahon that I know speaking like the person that texted those messages. (...) My first thought was, 'Come on, Vince really said all that?' I know the belief is that they can prove it and that it's legitimate and credible sources. It just leaves me a little bewildered. I can't imagine that. It makes me wonder, billionaires that are world leaders, what do they do for fun?" he said.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the 53-year-old star's next bout in AEW.

