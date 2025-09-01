  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan to pull off shocking AEW twist to counter Becky Lynch joining The Vision? Analyzing the chances

Tony Khan to pull off shocking AEW twist to counter Becky Lynch joining The Vision? Analyzing the chances

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 01, 2025 02:40 GMT
Becky Lynch is now aligned with Seth Rollins [Photo: AEW on TV and WWE
Becky Lynch is now aligned with Seth Rollins [Photo: AEW on TV and WWE's Official X Accounts]

Earlier today, Becky Lynch was suddenly revealed to be the fourth member of The Vision. This was the biggest surprise of the show. Could Tony Khan take the chance to pull the trigger and pull off a similar situation in AEW?

Ad

Lynch ended up costing CM Punk a chance to become a World Heavyweight Champion, as she helped Seth Rollins successfully defend the title. This was unexpected because no one saw her working directly with her husband. It was also sudden, as there were no hints at this being a possibility.

AEW could pull off a similar situation with the Death Riders and have a top female star join the group. Currently, Marina Shafir is one of Jon Moxley's enforcers and has become an important part of their team. Given their recent disappointments, Moxley could look for some major changes and have her replaced by none other than Kris Statlander.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There have been several hints that Moxley is interested in bringing in Stat. Somewhere down the road, he could finally convince her to join the group. He could pull off a major move by having her replace Shafir, or he could pair them up together. This would be a blockbuster move for the Death Riders since Kris Statlander has often proven that she is one of the best in the women's division.

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Becky Lynch sends out a message after joining The Vision

Becky Lynch has just broken her silence after interfering in the main event and helping Seth Rollins win. She also seemingly confirmed that she had joined The Vision.

The Man took to X/Twitter to post a picture of her and her husband backstage after the show. The two of them walked out of tonight's PLE still as champions, and they are now aligned in the same faction.

Ad
"We run this business. #TheVision," Lynch tweeted.

This is a major move on their part, as the faction's female representative is none other than multiple-time champion Becky Lynch. They can also rest easy, as the chemistry within the group is stronger than ever.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications