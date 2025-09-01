Tony Khan to pull off shocking AEW twist to counter Becky Lynch joining The Vision? Analyzing the chances

Earlier today, Becky Lynch was suddenly revealed to be the fourth member of The Vision. This was the biggest surprise of the show. Could Tony Khan take the chance to pull the trigger and pull off a similar situation in AEW?Lynch ended up costing CM Punk a chance to become a World Heavyweight Champion, as she helped Seth Rollins successfully defend the title. This was unexpected because no one saw her working directly with her husband. It was also sudden, as there were no hints at this being a possibility.AEW could pull off a similar situation with the Death Riders and have a top female star join the group. Currently, Marina Shafir is one of Jon Moxley's enforcers and has become an important part of their team. Given their recent disappointments, Moxley could look for some major changes and have her replaced by none other than Kris Statlander.There have been several hints that Moxley is interested in bringing in Stat. Somewhere down the road, he could finally convince her to join the group. He could pull off a major move by having her replace Shafir, or he could pair them up together. This would be a blockbuster move for the Death Riders since Kris Statlander has often proven that she is one of the best in the women's division.Becky Lynch sends out a message after joining The VisionBecky Lynch has just broken her silence after interfering in the main event and helping Seth Rollins win. She also seemingly confirmed that she had joined The Vision.The Man took to X/Twitter to post a picture of her and her husband backstage after the show. The two of them walked out of tonight's PLE still as champions, and they are now aligned in the same faction.&quot;We run this business. #TheVision,&quot; Lynch tweeted.Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWELINKWe run this business. #TheVision 📸 @Timmsy17This is a major move on their part, as the faction's female representative is none other than multiple-time champion Becky Lynch. They can also rest easy, as the chemistry within the group is stronger than ever.