Becky Lynch shocked the world at Clash in Paris. While she had her own match earlier on the show, The Man stood tall at the end of the night after a massive swerve.The current Women's Intercontinental Champion appeared in the main event and helped Seth Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Title by low-blowing CM Punk. She celebrated The Visionary's big win in the ring, and the two even shared a kiss before the show went off the air.This has obviously raised the question whether Lynch has officially joined The Vision, or if this was just a one-off because the rest of Rollins' faction was unavailable. The Man's latest post on her official X/Twitter handle has confirmed the truth.She announced that she has indeed joined The Vision. Becky Lynch tweeted that she and Seth Rollins run this business, along with a backstage photo of the two of them from right after Clash in Paris.&quot;We run this business. #TheVision,&quot; Lynch tweeted.It remains to be seen how WWE books Lynch's time in The Vision, especially as she is a current champion on Monday Night RAW. Hopefully, it goes better than the last time she and Seth Rollins teamed up on-screen.Becky Lynch wrestled Nikki Bella for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in ParisBefore her surprising involvement in the main event, Becky Lynch defended her Intercontinental Title at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, though, her match with Nikki Bella did not live up to expectations.The WWE Hall of Famer made a few unfortunate botches, likely due to ring rust. This was a minor blip in an otherwise solid title reign for Lynch. She has had great matches against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, among others, for the title.And, now that she is a part of the biggest faction in WWE today, expect Becky Lynch to keep the Women's Intercontinental Championship for a long time. The Man somehow just got even more powerful than before.