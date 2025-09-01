Becky Lynch Makes Huge Announcement After Helping Seth Rollins Win at WWE Clash in Paris

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 01, 2025 01:14 GMT
Seth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch (Images via WWE.com)
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (Images via WWE.com)

Becky Lynch shocked the world at Clash in Paris. While she had her own match earlier on the show, The Man stood tall at the end of the night after a massive swerve.

Ad

The current Women's Intercontinental Champion appeared in the main event and helped Seth Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Title by low-blowing CM Punk. She celebrated The Visionary's big win in the ring, and the two even shared a kiss before the show went off the air.

This has obviously raised the question whether Lynch has officially joined The Vision, or if this was just a one-off because the rest of Rollins' faction was unavailable. The Man's latest post on her official X/Twitter handle has confirmed the truth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She announced that she has indeed joined The Vision. Becky Lynch tweeted that she and Seth Rollins run this business, along with a backstage photo of the two of them from right after Clash in Paris.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

"We run this business. #TheVision," Lynch tweeted.
Ad

It remains to be seen how WWE books Lynch's time in The Vision, especially as she is a current champion on Monday Night RAW. Hopefully, it goes better than the last time she and Seth Rollins teamed up on-screen.

Becky Lynch wrestled Nikki Bella for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris

Before her surprising involvement in the main event, Becky Lynch defended her Intercontinental Title at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, though, her match with Nikki Bella did not live up to expectations.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer made a few unfortunate botches, likely due to ring rust. This was a minor blip in an otherwise solid title reign for Lynch. She has had great matches against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, among others, for the title.

And, now that she is a part of the biggest faction in WWE today, expect Becky Lynch to keep the Women's Intercontinental Championship for a long time. The Man somehow just got even more powerful than before.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications