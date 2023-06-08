When Seth Rollins confessed to having better chemistry with female WWE star than Becky Lynch

In early 2019, Seth Rollins started dating fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. In August of that same year, the couple announced their engagement. They welcomed their first child in December 2020 before tying the knot nearly seven months later.

Over the past four years, Rollins and Lynch briefly worked together on-screen in WWE. They competed in three mixed tag team matches in July 2019 and won them all.

Despite this, the current World Heavyweight Champion believed he did not have much chemistry with his wife's character. In an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch in 2021, The Visionary even pointed out that he had better chemistry with another female superstar, Bayley:

"Even pre-trip Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah; it didn't work. Her character (Lynch) is a loner. She doesn't need anybody. To see that character in a relationship doesn't feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don't know what it would look like. Seth Rollins and Bayley's characters, their synergy was perfect, and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and do a promo together. (Becky's) character is not built for a number two, it's really not. There's no harm in it, but I don't think we need to touch on it ever again," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

While Becky Lynch is currently feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW, her husband, Seth Rollins, captured the new World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions. He defeated AJ Styles in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

The Visionary recently defended his title against The Miz at a live event. He also successfully retained his championship last Monday night on RAW against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

