Which current AEW star did WWE's Becky Lynch have a crush on before marrying Seth Rollins?

At a young age, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch started watching wrestling. The 36-year-old then began her wrestling training as a teenager. While she admired WWE Hall of Famer Lita growing up, The Man had a crush on another wrestler, Jeff Hardy.

During a live talk show with Gorilla Position in 2019, Lynch revealed that The Charismatic Enigma was her first wrestling crush. The former RAW Women's Champion shared the locker room with him for about four years between 2017 and 2021 before Hardy left to join AEW.

While Hardy was her first wrestling crush, The Man started dating another superstar, Seth Rollins, in 2019. The couple announced their engagement later that same year. In June 2021, they tied the knot.

Although Lynch never shared the ring with her childhood hero, her husband did. Rollins and Hardy teamed up in a few tag team matches and squared off in a few others. They also battled in a Triple Threat Match that involved AJ Styles in October 2020.

Becky Lynch and Lita recently lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

In February, Becky Lynch teamed up with the returning Lita to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. The two superstars later teamed up with Trish Stratus to beat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Lita and Lynch were scheduled to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Lita got attacked backstage ahead of the bout. Hence, Stratus filled in for her and teamed up with Lynch against the number-one contenders.

Lynch and Lita's title reign ended after Morgan successfully pinned Stratus. After the bout, the Hall of Famer surprisingly turned heel and attacked The Man.

